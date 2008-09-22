Canadian Retailer Uses Honesty and Anti-US Sentiment To Sell HDTVs

The above pic is a splash screen you can see when visiting Canadian electronics and appliance retailer Easyhome, notifying visitors of a four-day sale. Depicted on the Sony TV in front of the American flag is a politician flashing pearly whites and a double-thumbed "This guy!" Beneath him is the none-too-veiled message "Even BS looks good on a 52-inch HD LCD TV." Maybe so, Canada, but some think it's even better with the volume all the way down. [Easyhome - Thanks Chris!]