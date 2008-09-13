Camera Nerd Puzzle: WTF Is the Nikon D60 'Black Gold' Edition?

The folks at Nikon Rumours are puzzling over a new product SKU appearing on inventory lists, a Nikon D60 body only that lists for US$649.99, US$50 more than the standard D60. As you can see in the listings, it's named "Black Gold," utilising all two of Nikon's favourite colours. We don't know what it is, but maybe you do. Frankly, we're kinda just relieved it's not White Gold. [Nikon Rumors]