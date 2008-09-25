Buy Your iPhone Partway Online

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

To shorten the time iPhone 3G buyers spend in Apple stores contaminating the pristine merchandise, the company has transferred some of their registration process online. From what we can tell without buying another iPhone ourselves, users can enter all of their billing info, go through necessary credit checks, choose a plan and then schedule a time to visit the Apple Store to complete the process (though they might have to wait in line). It's still not as great as a 100% online purchasing option would be, but we'll take what we can get. [Apple]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

