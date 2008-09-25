Buy Your iPhone Partway Online

To shorten the time iPhone 3G buyers spend in Apple stores contaminating the pristine merchandise, the company has transferred some of their registration process online. From what we can tell without buying another iPhone ourselves, users can enter all of their billing info, go through necessary credit checks, choose a plan and then schedule a time to visit the Apple Store to complete the process (though they might have to wait in line). It's still not as great as a 100% online purchasing option would be, but we'll take what we can get. [Apple]