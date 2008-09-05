Not that there's anything inherently wrong with riding a scooter, but only one of us at Gizmodo proudly admits to owning one. Maybe if Jenny Silverwoman had one of these roving Wi-Fi hotspots capable of "long distance war driving, GPS navigation, Skype calls...and the ability to record TV programs," that'd really be something for her to brag about. Or, you know, cry when it would get stolen really quickly. [Thougtlab via MAKE]
Build Your Own Wi-Fi Hotspot Scooter For Great Safety
