Build Your Own Linksys WRT54GL Wi-Fi Monster Truck

If you love R/C toys, this Wi-Fi router monster truck is definitely a project worth tackling. In a nutshell, a guy named Jonathan Bennet managed to rig a very hackable Linksys WRT54GL router to a $US5 R/C monster truck so that it could be driven via the internet from up to 500 meters (1640 feet) away. Although not designed to be a how-to guide, there is more than enough information on the project page for someone with some knowledge to put one together at home. [JB Projects via Boing Boing Gadgets]