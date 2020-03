Nothing brightens up a tech geek's room like an awesome LED cube, and Hack n' Mod has got a couple of do-it-yourself instructions for building your own glowy box thing. You can get started with a small, less ambitious 3x3x3 cube design, maybe step it up to a 4x4x4 design if you're more confident, and ultimately build your own 8x8x8 cube (like the one after the jump)! Of course, you could always just buy one from LED Cube manufacturers like Seekway, but where's the fun in that? [Hack n' Mod]