Buffalo's New NAS RAID-5 Box is iPhone Compatible Too

Buffalo has come up with a new network accessible storage system which not only hangs onto up to 4TB of your files but is also Time Machine and iPhone compatible. OK, so this last bit is over a dedicated web access system and the phone can't save the files, but it can view the contents of music, photo and video files. The LS-QL/R5's 13 x 18 x 22cm box can fit in up to four 3.5-inch drives, has a RAID-5 option, Gigabit Ethernet, a DLNA server and is due in late September for US$560 for a 1TB version, around US$710 for 2TB and US$1,300 for 4TB. [PCWatch]