BSOD Repeatedly Strikes Nine Inch Nails Concerts

BSODs have been plaguing NIN on their current tour. In fact, one has been popping up on the giant display behind them at just about every concert. So what's the deal? Will Trent be forced to fire his tech guy? Hardly. The truth is that it is all part of the act. The BSOD pops up for a split second near the end of the song The Great Destroyer, and there are videos after the break from two separate concerts to prove it. We all know Trent is a Mac man—so this is obviously a subliminal jab at Windows. I'm sure the nerds in the audience get a kick out of it.

Concert on September 2nd (5:27 in):

Concert on August 20th (1:04 in):

[Amy Randazzo's Flickr and the NIN Hotline]