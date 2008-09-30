How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Brudelli's Three-Wheeled Leanster: Menage a Trois Redefined

The term "third wheel" used to identify something extraneous, but in the case of Brudelli's three-wheelin' Leanster motorbike-three-wheeler off-road hybrid, it means 50% more fun. If the Leanster looks familiar, you may be thinking of Piaggio's scooter-platform MP3 leaning machine. The Piaggio is nice on paved roads; the Brudelli is built for getting dirty all over.

Designed from a motocross dirtbike—the powerful KTM 690 Supermoto to be specific—it can manage speeds at just over 160kph, and travel on tarmac and race tracks as well as on gravel roads and icy highways. And lest you think that third wheel, added for traction, means no more controlled powerslides, well, you're mistaken, my Evel Knievel worshipping friend. Hit the following link for a ton more photos. [Gizmag]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles