Brits Take Care of a Downed Transport Plane by Blowing it Up

How do you get rid of a gigantic downed transport plane? Well, you could take it apart piece by piece or move it to a junkyard. Or, if you're feeling a bit more adventurous, you could blow it the hell up. Guess which option the UK Royal Air Force chose?

The aircraft, which was carrying six crew and 58 passengers, veered off the runway after being hit by two improvised explosive devices, catching fire on its badly damaged port wing. Three people suffered minor injuries on evacuating the stricken transport, which was subsequently "deemed unrecoverable due to operational constraints", according to a Board of Inquiry investigation into the mishap.

The aircraft, a C-130J transport plane, is worth an estimated US$82 million when in a working, non-blowed-up condition. [Danger Room via FlightGlobal]