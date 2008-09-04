Brilliant: HP Packages Laptop in its Own Bag

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've seem our share of good packaging ideas and bad packaging ideas, but this new method from HP is a great packaging idea. Their Pavilion dv692 systems available at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club will sit on the shelf in their own recycled material messenger bags, stabilised and protected with internal air bubbles. This alternative to huge boxes shoved full of styrofoam has reduced HP's individual consumer packaging by an outrageous 97%.

And since three of these messenger bags can fit in one larger shipping box, HP's shipping supply line sees a wider packaging reduction of 65% (though some of that savings is from other improved shipping methods). So it raised the question...would you be willing to buy a computer in a laptop bag? [PlanetArk via Treehugger]

