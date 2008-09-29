BREAKING: Tamagotchi Still Exists, Has Evolved Colour

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Undoubtedly reopening the emotional wounds of millions of bereaved Millennials across the world, Tamagotchi has come back from the dead (they always do!) with a familiar line of life support simulators. This time, though, they come in colour, presumably to make the short, hungry, futile lives of those unfortunate little mutants that much more real to impressionable children. It remains to be seen if, 12 years later, today's young children, many of whom already (and inexplicably) have a mobile phone and/or iPod, will take to the 'Gotch. Japan only for now, but if and when they arrive in the US expect a price of around $US50. Enjoy some exciting, action-packed screenshots after the jump. [UberGizmo via Inventorspot]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

