Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

I hope you're in the mood for iPods... But first: Sony Ericsson Planning to Offer Unlimited Music Service As much as it sounds good in theory, I don't think it will really compete with iTunes.

Plastic Logic Reader Looks Like Kindle Killer Attention Plastic Logic: Release this in Australia. Or else.

Sony a900 24.6-Megapixel Full-Frame DSLR Official, Only US$3000 24.6-megapixels? That's bordering on the obscene!

Microsoft BlueTrack Mouse: Laser Precision On Any Surface I wonder if it really works on any surface?

Now, Apple stuff: NBC returns to iTunes, iTunes 8 Launches and we have a look, new iPod nanos, new iPod Touch, colours for the Shuffle, death of the 160GB Classic, and Jobs isn't dead.