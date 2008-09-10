How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

breakfast-eggs-ipod.jpgI hope you're in the mood for iPods... But first: Sony Ericsson Planning to Offer Unlimited Music Service As much as it sounds good in theory, I don't think it will really compete with iTunes.

Plastic Logic Reader Looks Like Kindle Killer Attention Plastic Logic: Release this in Australia. Or else.

Sony a900 24.6-Megapixel Full-Frame DSLR Official, Only US$3000 24.6-megapixels? That's bordering on the obscene!

Microsoft BlueTrack Mouse: Laser Precision On Any Surface I wonder if it really works on any surface?

Now, Apple stuff: NBC returns to iTunes, iTunes 8 Launches and we have a look, new iPod nanos, new iPod Touch, colours for the Shuffle, death of the 160GB Classic, and Jobs isn't dead.

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles