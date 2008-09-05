How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

breakfast-fruit.jpgApple Multi-Touch Data Fusion Adds Camera, Voice, Force Sensors It looks like multi-touch is really starting to get interesting, if not useful.

Brilliant: HP Packages Laptop in its Own Bag It's good to see companies thinking outside the box. Literally.

How Firearms Work In Super-Slow-Motion It's slow-mo day, from the looks of it, but this is the pick.

Good News, Everyone! Anyone interested in the inner-workings of Giz US, know that Blam has been promoted to Editorial Director and Chen is now editor. Here's hoping we see more pantsings...

First Person View of an Epic Parachute Fail Ouch. Ouch ouch.

Sony's Prototype 400-Disc Blu-ray Mega Changer Spied in Dark Corner As it said in the article - if only there were 400 Blu-ray movies worth watching...

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

