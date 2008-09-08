How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

breakfast-eggsbenedict.jpgCanon's Moonlit Teaser Advert Hints at EOS 5D Mark II in Highlights This proves nothing. Come on Canon - Announce it already!

Intel's Atom Roadmap Revealed: Next Gen 'Pineview' Chips Due Fall 2009 What? More new chips? With new names? How's a man supposed to keep up?

Rumour: New iTunes Visualiser will be the Stunning Magnetosphere Captivating. Don't know if I'd ever use it, but nice none the less...

New Windows Ad Just an 'Icebreaker' I can't believe how much negative press the ad is getting. It's an ad people - when did you start caring about ads?

Ballpoint Pen Doubles as an Emergency Mobile Phone Charger Anything that can charge my phone on the go is a winner in my book.

Panasonic's 65VX100U Premiere Kuro-Killing Plasma Reviewed (Verdict: Best Flat Panel to Date) ...Until Pioneer's next-gen panels are released of course. I think this war migt get interesting. The Shocking Inside Story of the Epic Defects That Killed Millions of Xbox 360s MS will need a whole new Seinfeld campaign to counter this...

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles