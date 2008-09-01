Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

It's a long weekend over in the US, and the team has given themselves a bit of a break from their usual weekend post-a-thon. I love it, because it means less work for me, but it also makes for a shorter wrap: Samsung X360 Laptop is Skinny, Marches into MacBook Air, Lenovo X300 Territory As Jesus says: No OS X for me means no sale.

Wireless Roaming Wi-Fi 802.11r Standard Beats 11n to Completion 802.11r? Well that was unexpected. Religious Group Now Protesting Online Porn in the Sky While God Smiles Suspiciously Religious fanatics - who needs them? Samsung Ultrathin TV Looks Like Giant iPhone 3G I definitely want one of these....