How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

breakfast-pancakes.jpgIt's a long weekend over in the US, and the team has given themselves a bit of a break from their usual weekend post-a-thon. I love it, because it means less work for me, but it also makes for a shorter wrap: Samsung X360 Laptop is Skinny, Marches into MacBook Air, Lenovo X300 Territory As Jesus says: No OS X for me means no sale.

Wireless Roaming Wi-Fi 802.11r Standard Beats 11n to Completion 802.11r? Well that was unexpected. Religious Group Now Protesting Online Porn in the Sky While God Smiles Suspiciously Religious fanatics - who needs them? Samsung Ultrathin TV Looks Like Giant iPhone 3G I definitely want one of these....

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles