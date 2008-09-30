Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

Nero LiquidTV Software Builds a Whole TiVo into Your PC If this is available in Australia, Channel 7 aren't going to be happy campers...

Nintendo Neither Confirms Nor Denies New DS That sounds promising. New DS Lites FTW?

SpaceX Falcon Video Shows How Simple a 10-Minute Ride to Orbit Is Intergalactic travel for the common Gizmodo ed just got one step closer. Still lots of steps to go though...

Microsoft to Develop Voice-Recognition iPhone App Via Subsidiary Tellme For some reason, I have a strange desire to listen to R.E.M.

Toshiba HD DVD Players Get Firmware Update Yay!

The Dark Knight Blu-ray: Crushing Nielsen Ratings December 9th I'd ask for it for Xmas, but who can wait that long?