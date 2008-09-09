How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

Breakfast.jpgSony Launches 'Designed for Walkman' Branding, World Wonders Why If only we could have a truly revolutionary Walkman to go with this, I'd be happy.

Electronic Newspapers Get Closer: Plastic Logic E-Newspaper To Be Unveiled My question - will this be the end or the saviour of newspapers?

PlayStation Home Impressions (Verdict: Needs Content) Well, no surprises there. The real potential for Home is in its potential for gaming meetups.

Next Version of Windows Home Server May Include 'Time Machine' Type of UI Another case of "Anything Apple can do, Microsoft can do better as well?

Intel 80GB Solid-State Drives Get Official (and High) Price Tag, Are Blazing Fast Yay! More Flash memory!

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

