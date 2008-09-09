How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Brando USB Pumpkin Lights are Actually Cubicle-Worthy

I have an allergy to all gimmicky USB things, but these USB Halloween Pumpkin LED lights are actually cubicle-worthy, especially seeing how they all look with the lights off. Unfortunately, the US$13 8-pumpkin lights package has some problems.

Why not use normal electric plugs? Why waste all that energy when the lights are off and everyone is away? Or is Brando implying that we should turn the lights off at the office all day long, leaving only these creepy-yet-romantic things on? Would this open new ways to enhance inter-personal communication in the workplace? We can only hope the answer to these two last questions is YES.

[Brando]

