How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Boing Boing Gadgets Calls Us All Out on Lazy Blogging, I Blockquote a Bunch of It and Add Some Snarky Comments

Rob from Boing Boing Gadgets has posted a piece on the various types of crappy blog post forms found scattered about the internet like so much, uh, lazy writing. He's right! We do use a bunch of the same forms over and over again, sometimes because said forms are what fit the content best and sometimes because we just write so many damned posts every day it's just easier to use tried and true formulas. Here's what he had as #10:

10: The blockquote sandwich

Lede, blockquote, analysis, quip.

The form is simple, and done well, it makes for a perfect post. As a formula, however, it's poison.

First, introduce what you're going to quote. Then quote it. Then say what you think of it. Got nothing to add? Drop the analysis altogether, or replace the quip with a question for your readers.

What do you think, guys?

He also doesn't like it when people essentially rewrite posts in their own words, as it's essentially like blockquoting but with more effort involved and with the illusion of writing original content. You know, because you're just repeating what someone else says but not taking the time to add your own analysis or insight. That's what he had for #9!

He also mentions image macros (check!), snark (check!) and trolling for attention (fuck you, Beschizza! Also, John McCain is old and Sarah Palin is a backwater nutjob! Anyone who disagrees with that is a racist!).

His number one worst type of blog post?

1: The Top List

Yes, even this one!

So self aware!

In the end, it's a good reminder that no one is immune from falling into routines and having their work suffer because of it. We've been tasked with providing quality content to our readers, and we owe it to them to put in effort on every post we write, ensuring that it doesn't tread on familiar territory and remains worthwhile and valuable. I pledge to you that from now on, I'll take blogging as seriously as it deserves to be taken. I won't let you down.

Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go crap out 75 words about some USB thing with lights on it or something. [Boing Boing Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles