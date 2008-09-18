Blu-ray Association: Wallet-Slaying Prices Here to Stay Because You're Not Buying Enough Blu-ray

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you're hoping Blu-ray will get cheaper, sooner—thanks to weak sales and that whole economy thing—hug your DVDs tight. Blu-ray Disc Association Chairman Andy Parsons says prices won't be deflating for a while. And it's precisely because you're not buying enough Blu-ray! "There's not enough market [volume]to lower the price."

No, there has to be Michael Bay-sized "awareness and demand for the technology" before it can get more affordable. So buy more Blu-ray, dammit. And then you can afford more Blu-ray, see? Still, this pace is kind of a problem if the format's going to be dead in five years like Samsung says, no? We're not the kind of assholes to say we told—okay, yeah we totally are. [TG Daily via CW]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

