Blu-ray Association: Wallet-Slaying Prices Here to Stay Because You're Not Buying Enough Blu-ray

If you're hoping Blu-ray will get cheaper, sooner—thanks to weak sales and that whole economy thing—hug your DVDs tight. Blu-ray Disc Association Chairman Andy Parsons says prices won't be deflating for a while. And it's precisely because you're not buying enough Blu-ray! "There's not enough market [volume]to lower the price."

No, there has to be Michael Bay-sized "awareness and demand for the technology" before it can get more affordable. So buy more Blu-ray, dammit. And then you can afford more Blu-ray, see? Still, this pace is kind of a problem if the format's going to be dead in five years like Samsung says, no? We're not the kind of assholes to say we told—okay, yeah we totally are. [TG Daily via CW]