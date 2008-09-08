Blue 8GB Zune Confirmed Along with a Tonne of New Features

A cool new blue Zune was spotted at Fry's today, complete with some new features. The first, "Device to Cloud," allows users to access wireless hotspots to update music collections, browse Zune Marketplace, refresh Channels (another feature), exchange favourites, and buy tagged FM songs. "Channels" are custom stations that deliver "personalised playlists" to the Zune, and the cleverly named "Games" feature is, well, about games. Rumour is a few might even come preloaded on this blue Zune. Lastly, the "Buy From FM" feature lets you listen to FM radio stations and tag the songs purchase when you sync with a PC. Full specs and other details down below.

Key Features & Benefits

Buy from FM

o Listen to your favourite FM radio stations and click to tag the songs you like for later purchase when you sync your device with your PC1.

Zune Pass

o Download millions of tracks, whole albums or playlists with Zune® Pass subscription service. Explore new music or rediscover old favorites—then sync them all

to your Zune Extend your subscription online or by purchasing a Zune Pass card.4 Wireless Sync

o Connect to your home wireless network and remotely sync your Zune® device with your PC collection from your dock, AC adaptor, or speaker dock accessory. 2

Device to Cloud

o Access thousands of wireless hotspots around the country to automatically update your collection, browse Zune Marketplace, refresh Channels, exchange favourites with friends, or buy songs you've tagged from your FM radio.

Wireless Sharing

o Send your favourite songs, albums, playlists, pictures and even audio podcasts freely between any Zune® devices. 3

Channels

o Zune® Channels are custom programming stations that deliver personalised playlists to your Zune® from a variety of sources you select, such as music experts, celebrities, or top radio stations.

Games

o Games rock on your Zune®. Zune® Players now come with a selection of fun free games to choose from. Play the popular poker game Texas Hold'em or challenge yourself to a game of Hexic, and make sure you play your favourite song from your collection to create your own personal game soundtrack.

Video/TV Shows

o Choose from a growing selection of TV shows now available on the Zune® Marketplace video store. Recorded TV shows or movies from Windows Media Centre in Windows Vista can be imported and synced to your Zune.5

Requirements

Specifications section

o Capacity:8GB

o Digital Storage Media: Hard disk drive - built-in

o Sound Output Mode:Stereo

o Supported Digital Photo Standards:JPEG,Audio & Video Playback

o Supported Digital Audio Standards: WMA, AAC, MP3

o Playback Modes: Random play / shuffle

o Supported Digital Video Standards:MPEG-4, WMV, H.264

o Display Built-in Display:LCD-color

o Diagonal Size: X"

o Resolution: 320 x 240

o Battery:rechargeable-Lithium ion

o Headphones:binaural-Earbuds

o Included Accessories: 3 earpiece covers, sync cable

o Connections Type:1 x docking station | 1 x USB | 1 x headphones

[Fry's via Zunerama]