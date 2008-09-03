BlackBerry OS 4.5 Finally Gracing AT&T Users in Two Weeks

While BlackBerry OS 4.5—which adds less crappy web browsing, full HTML email, remote server search and Office doc editing, among other bits of radness—is actually way old news for the CrackBerry hardcore, having been on other carriers and floating around the internet for ages, AT&T is just now getting with the program. According to an AT&T slide Boy Genius has snagged, the OS update will hit sometime in mid-September, while it'll start shipping on new devices in October. You know, if you wanna resist the Bold long enough to wait for the 3G-less, Curvier Javelin. [BGR]