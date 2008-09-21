How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

BlackBerry Javelin Gets Reviewed, Showered with Adoration

The fine addicts over at Crackberry got themselves a pre-release BlackBerry Javelin, and found it to be a worthy follow-up to the Curve, as well as having advantages even over the schmancy-pants Bold. The Javelin is not only the smallest of the three, which feels great in the hand and the pocket, but also boasts the sharpest screen at 480x360 HVGA+, for smaller and crisper icons. The camera, processor, and internal memory all get a significant bump from the Curve, making it noticeably snappier. In terms of navigation, the keyboard is very slightly more condensed, but the reviewer finds it just as easy to use. But the biggest improvement might be the smallest - a dedicated Lock button. We still don't have an official release date or price, but the pre-release review is a happy hint that it might come out sooner rather than later. [Crackberry]

