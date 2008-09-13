Sometimes one mobile phone isn't enough for a real man. Why not two, or three...or eight? If you collect mobile phones like Imelda Marcos collects shoes this USB multi-cellular phone charger is for you. It features 8 different connectors for Motorola, Nokia, Samsung , Siemens and Sony Ericsson phones—and it is guaranteed to poke and stab you and anything you put in your luggage unless you remember to pack it in the handy travel bag. Available for US$18. [Brando]
Bizarre USB Charger For the Man With 8 Mobile Phones
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.