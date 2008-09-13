Bizarre USB Charger For the Man With 8 Mobile Phones

Sometimes one mobile phone isn't enough for a real man. Why not two, or three...or eight? If you collect mobile phones like Imelda Marcos collects shoes this USB multi-cellular phone charger is for you. It features 8 different connectors for Motorola, Nokia, Samsung , Siemens and Sony Ericsson phones—and it is guaranteed to poke and stab you and anything you put in your luggage unless you remember to pack it in the handy travel bag. Available for US$18. [Brando]