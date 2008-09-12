I like things that fly, especially when they're the size of a golf ball. Tomy's OFO RC toys are part of the Japanese Q series of all things minuscule, and are propelled by a rotor on its underside. The QFO will be available in Japan this month for about US$40, but more importantly, I keep thinking of how awesome it would be if 20 of these took to the sky at once in a public space. Check out the video below. [Akihabara via Oh Gizmo via Dvice]
Bite-Sized Tomy QFO RC Flyers Command The Skies Of A Very Small Universe
