Speakers on bikes always seemed like kind of a bad idea to me. I mean, it's the equivalent of being one of those guys who drives around with a huge sound system. The music isn't for you, it's for everyone you drive past. You want them to know how cool you are for the music you listen to, and you end up looking like a jackass. Do you want to be like that guy, but on a bike with much crappier speakers? If so, read on!

The CyFi is a wireless speaker that mounts on your handlebars. It's got a wireless protocol that runs on the 2.4 GHz frequency, requiring a dongle for your audio player of choice. There's also a Bluetooth version for your mobile phone, if you swing that way. The dongle version will set you back US$200, with the A2DP Bluetooth model running US$180, each of which will be available on September 22nd. [Product Page via Gadget Lab]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

