Better Than Hypospray: Japanese Inventor Creates Needle-Free, Painless Injection

Most of our childhoods have already been ruined by needles at the doctor's office, but one Japanese inventor thinks he's come up with the perfect pain-free, needle-free injection to sooth tomorrow's lucky kids. Called Mother's Kiss, the device would theoretically eliminate the need for needles and even existing needle-free devices, which use gas or air pressure to deliver drugs (think primitive Dr. Crusher). Instead, the seemingly simple device uses tiny plastic ampules to deliver life saving meds to the needle-averse. National Geographic has a video, but it doesn't embed, so check the link for more on inventor Yoshoi Oyama and Mother's Kiss. [National Geographic]