Most of our childhoods have already been ruined by needles at the doctor's office, but one Japanese inventor thinks he's come up with the perfect pain-free, needle-free injection to sooth tomorrow's lucky kids. Called Mother's Kiss, the device would theoretically eliminate the need for needles and even existing needle-free devices, which use gas or air pressure to deliver drugs (think primitive Dr. Crusher). Instead, the seemingly simple device uses tiny plastic ampules to deliver life saving meds to the needle-averse. National Geographic has a video, but it doesn't embed, so check the link for more on inventor Yoshoi Oyama and Mother's Kiss. [National Geographic]
Better Than Hypospray: Japanese Inventor Creates Needle-Free, Painless Injection
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.