Is it still called a Halloween costume if you wear it all year long? Regardless, this anglerfish mask utilises an LED to entertain friends, distracting them before it opens wide and engulfs their head a la mutant symbiote. OK, we might have presented that explanation without complete factual accuracy. There are actually a number of LEDs that light up before the mask bites your friends' heads off. So it looks pretty cool in the dark:

Spooky.[instructables via MAKE]