Best Buy iPhone 3G: Buy BS Accessory Package, Geek Squad Will Do What Apple Store Does for Free

The iPhone 3G is making its Best Buy debut this Sunday, and a copy of the ad you'll see in your local paper confirms that even though Best Buy has the distinction of being the iPhone's first independent US retailer, it'll be the same old Best Buy peddling it.

If you buy one of four bullshit accessory packages—going for US$106 to US$234, according to AppleInsider—Geek Squad will set up your phone and email for free. In other words, something they have to do anyway (activate your phone), and another that's complimentary at the Apple Store or easy enough to do yourself. Thanks, Geek Squad. [Apple Insider]