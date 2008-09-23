You know you're rich when you drop tens of thousands of dollars on a fancy watch. You know you're obscenely, ridiculously rich when you have so many of said fancy, expensive watches that you need a specially-designed safe to hold and show off all of them. Stockinger and Bentley have teamed up to make a line of safes designed to hold watches and only watches. Some of them even have some sort of fancy, high-tech watch winder inside. But people won't buy it for that. They'll buy it because they want to store their million dollars' worth of watches in a safe with the Bentley logo on it, because they are douchebags. Case closed. [BornRich]
Bentley Makes a Safe For Expensive Watches, Perfect for Wall Street Execs Looking to Piss Us Off Even More
