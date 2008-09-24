Beautiful Visuals Created Using the Processing Programming Language

Processing is an open source programming language designed for visual artists, "created to teach fundamentals of computer programming within a visual context and to serve as a software sketchbook and professional production tool." Originally developed at the MIT Media Lab, it's a free alternative to fancy, expensive, proprietary software tools. And man, can you make some cool stuff with it. This video, created by Glenn Marshall using Processing, is called Metamophosis. Featuring music by the incomparable Boards of Canada, it's a remarkable testament to what you can create with a simple programming language if you've got the chops. [Fubiz via Notcot]