Batman's Tumbler Replica Won't Fly On Rooftops, Ram Through Barricades or Take a Direct RPG Round

This US$499 Tumbler from The Dark Knight is confusing. On the one hand, it's US$499, but on the other hand, it's a 1:6 replica of what Batman's been driving in the last two movies, PLUS it's even big enough for you to fit your 12-inch action figures in. The thing doesn't seem to be remote controlled—you'd be afraid to lose your US$499 from ramming this under a car tire anyway—but does have light-up headlights, a sliding roof panel and movable flaps. If this were only a few hundred bucks cheaper we'd be all over it, but we suppose the price is worth it just to see Brock Samson sitting in Batman's ride. [Entertainment Earth via Random Good Stuff]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

