Batman's Tumbler Replica Won't Fly On Rooftops, Ram Through Barricades or Take a Direct RPG Round

This US$499 Tumbler from The Dark Knight is confusing. On the one hand, it's US$499, but on the other hand, it's a 1:6 replica of what Batman's been driving in the last two movies, PLUS it's even big enough for you to fit your 12-inch action figures in. The thing doesn't seem to be remote controlled—you'd be afraid to lose your US$499 from ramming this under a car tire anyway—but does have light-up headlights, a sliding roof panel and movable flaps. If this were only a few hundred bucks cheaper we'd be all over it, but we suppose the price is worth it just to see Brock Samson sitting in Batman's ride. [Entertainment Earth via Random Good Stuff]