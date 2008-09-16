Bandai's Luminodot: Lite-Brite HD For Big Kids

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

For those of us who grew up sticking coloured plastic pegs into a black board, Bandai Japan has gone all the way and brought our favourite toy up to its full potential—this is the Lite-Brite we always knew we wanted. The Luminodot packs a super-dense 70x50 grid, which accommodates 3,500 light pegs on a slick HDTV-looking frame. And as shown by the appropriately hallucinogenic demo video (skeletons riding donkeys, etc), its programmable backlight animation function makes the perfect pixel-art canvas.

It's sadly Japan-only for the moment, where it sells for around $100. But there's a cool Flash simulator on Bandai's site where you can play with a virtual Luminodot and plan your designs with PDF templates. But I want this thing sitting on my desk.

[Luminodot (Japanese) via Technabob]

