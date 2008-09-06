Ballpoint Pen Doubles as an Emergency Mobile Phone Charger

Brando is known for quirky and offbeat gadgets, but they deliver their fair share of useful devices as well. Case in point, this ballpoint pen that can also be used as an emergency mobile phone charger. According to the description, it averages a 100 minute charge time, 20 hour standby time and 2 hours of talk time on one AA battery. It also features five connectors (Sony Ericsson Fast Port, Nokia 2.5mm, 3.5mm, mini USB and Samsung). It makes sense because many of us already carry around a pen, and it's not a bad deal at US$18. [Brando]