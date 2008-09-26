Ballmer Coming To Australia To Scream At Us About Innovation

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

ballmer-oz.jpgZDNet is telling the world that Microsoft megastar and man-mountain Steve Ballmer will be heading to Australia in November to speak at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney.

If you want to hear the PC-man scream at you about the latest Microsoft innovations and the digital economy, you'll need to pony up some cash - CEDA members can volunteer to be lambasted by Ballmer's well-renowned shouting for $143 each, while non-CEDA members will need $199.10 (because that 10 cents makes a difference) to enjoy the experience.

Let's just hope his presentation is light on the Vista innovations, and heavy on the Windows 7 innovations...

