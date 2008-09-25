Baikonur Cosmorome in Big, Beautiful Pictures

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I am so drawn to all things Baikonur. It's been Russia's primary spaceport since 1955—the world's oldest. Maybe it's the sharpness of the pop in my mind when considering many of humankind's most stunning moments of excelsior have originated from the dusty, rusty Kazakh steppe. Maybe it's because Sergio Leone should have made a movie there, with John Wayne squatting around the blast holes and radar towers (I'm calling rights to a Baikonur space western right now—let's work on that script). Whatever it is, Big Picture continues to be directly wired to our brain's good parts. Please check them out for much more: [Big Picture, Image: Bill Ingalls for NASA]

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

