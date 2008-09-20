Bad News: Mobile Phones Make Your Sperm Stupid

Bad news, dudes and ladies who hope to someday be impregnated by said dudes! According to some researches from the Cleveland Clinic, mobile phones wreck your sperms up, making them too stupid to knock ladies up.

Basically, because we keep phones in our pockets within a few inches of our hanging brains, there's a decent chance that the radiation emitting from them is dumbing up our balls. Or, to put it more scientifically or whatever: "We believe that these devices are used because we consider them very safe, but it could cause harmful effects due to the proximity of the phones and the exposure that they are causing to the gonads." So says lead researcher Ashok Agarwal, the Director of the Centre for Reproductive Medicine. Bummer.

The study involved taking samples of semen from 32 dudes and putting half of it within a couple of inches of a phone on talk mode for an hour. It's the equivalent of people keeping their phone in their pocket while they use a Bluetooth headset. The results?

Overall, researchers found an increase in oxidative stress such as a significant increase in free radicals and oxidants and a decrease in antioxidants. Agarwal says that equals a decrease in sperm's quality, including motility and viability. Evidence of oxidative stress can appear under other conditions, including exposure to certain environmental pollutants or infections in the urinary genital tract. "On average, there was an 85 percent increase in the amount of free radicals for all the subjects in the study. Free radicals have been linked to a variety of diseases in humans including cancer," said Agarwal. Free radicals have been linked to decreased sperm quality in previous studies.

Of course, since this experiment was done on sperm outside of the body, there's no way to know if the human body and all the skin and such between your pocket and your internal sperms do a decent job of blocking the kill-o-beams your phone emits. But hey, maybe it's time to ditch that Bluetooth headset just to be safe, eh? [CNN]