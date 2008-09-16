Avaratec 18-Inch Netbook, US$550 and Absurdly Flexible

Before you read any further, we'll tell you the catch. It's not actually a netbook. It's just powered with the specs of a netbook. This Avaratec All In One features an 18.4-inch swiveling screen, 1.6GHz Atom processor, 1GB of RAM, DVD burner and Windows XP. Sure, you can call it an underpowered iMac ripoff, but then you'd be missing that the whole system runs only US$550 and can mount on your wall like an LCD TV. Full specs and video:

Thickness: 1.3-inch base, .59-inch LCD

Built-In Webcam & MIC

Piano Black Design

Weight approx 4 lbs.

Microsoft Windows XP ULCPC

Intel ATOM CPU: N270 (1.6GHz / 533MHz FSB / 512K)

18.4″ Widescreen LCD (1680 x 945)

1GB DDR2 System Memory

160GB SATA HDD

Super Multi Dual Layer DVD Burner

802.11 b/g wireless LAN integrated

Integrated webcam (1.3M) and 5 USB 2.0 ports

4-in-1 Memory Card Reader

15 pin D-Sub Video out port

This Averatec All In One should be available in the US by the holiday season in black only. [Gadgetress]