You might call it overkill, but one modder decided to do a little work to his stock litter box. He equipped it with a ventilation system that's triggered by a motion detector. Five minutes after the cat uses the facilities, the fan kicks on for fifteen minutes (as prompted by the Mac Mini home automation system that the litter box is connected to). The result? Less cat smell, but his guests still talk about his strange cat obsession on the way home from the party. [Treehugger Forums via BBGadgets]
Automated Litter Box Powered by Mac Mini
