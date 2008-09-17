We've shown you bone-conduction headphones of different shapes and sizes before, but these new Audio Bone 1.0 ones may be the first genuinely stylish-looking ones (though you'll undoubtedly get people asking why you've not got your earphones in your ears.) They're a development on the version we showed you ages ago, hanging around behind your head, and making contact with the bone just in front of your ear: hence you get your MP3 sounds directly delivered to your inner ear without blocking the sounds around you. They've got a frequency response range of 50-12,000Hz, and come in different colours for $US189.00. [Product page]
Audio Bone 1.0, Possibly the First Non-Dorky Bone-Conduction Headphones
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.