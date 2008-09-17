Audio Bone 1.0, Possibly the First Non-Dorky Bone-Conduction Headphones

We've shown you bone-conduction headphones of different shapes and sizes before, but these new Audio Bone 1.0 ones may be the first genuinely stylish-looking ones (though you'll undoubtedly get people asking why you've not got your earphones in your ears.) They're a development on the version we showed you ages ago, hanging around behind your head, and making contact with the bone just in front of your ear: hence you get your MP3 sounds directly delivered to your inner ear without blocking the sounds around you. They've got a frequency response range of 50-12,000Hz, and come in different colours for $US189.00. [Product page]