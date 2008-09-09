In an attempt to one-up Verizon's FiOS, AT&T has finally rolled out a new software update for its U-verse service that'll let subscribers watch recorded shows on up to eight different TV sets. FiOS only offers multiroom DVR for seven different televisions currently. The feature is already available in San Francisco an nearby subscriber cities, but ought to be rolled out to the rest of the Bay Area this week. While I'm sure this is a welcome change for anyone who's been using U-Verse, I doubt being able to DVR on one extra set will help AT&T gain the ground it so desperately craves. [Wall Street Journal]
AT&T U-Verse Update Now Allowing DVR on 8 TV Sets At Once
