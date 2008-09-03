AT&T Data Network Knocked Out in Northeast

If you're in the northeastern US and having troubles hitting up the internets or email from your phone, don't chuck it at the wall—a whole bunch of users are reporting that AT&T's data network is down and out this morning, which has been confirmed to many by AT&T tech support. If you're having problems (or if it's actually fixed), let us know. Update: Down in NY for us, as well as some readers. Also out: Boston, Philly, Washington, D.C., Chicago, St. Louis. Another said AT&T told him the outage was nationwide. If you call up AT&T and complain (here's some numbers to get started), you might be able to snag a sweet account credit of US$10-US$20, as some commenters have. YMMV. Update 2: Official word from AT&T is in.

There was a routing issue affecting some wireless data use in the Northeast region. AT&T technicians determined the cause and restored service at 11:56 a.m. EDT. Voice calling, text messaging and BlackBerry email were unaffected.

On our end in NY, with full bars and fresh off a restart, the data connection is technically alive again, but really, not so much—it's so slow it's still dead for all actual intents and purposes. How's it on your end? [AT&T Forums - Thanks Jack!, Twitter Search, Apple Forums]