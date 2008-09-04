Asus's F6V Laptop Tries to Appeal to Your Senses By Having a Scent

A laptop that smells good: yep—that's the new idea Asus has had to try to delineate its products in the marketplace. And I don't mean that "Mmmmm... new plastic gadget" sensation either, this is a full-on scent. Floral, Cologne, Ocean and Grass to be exact, though I'm not sure how many people will go for the "smells like your front lawn" option. The PCs have patterned lids too, in pink,

blue, green and black as well as a white carbon-fibre wrist wrest, which is a boon for those of you who regularly wear out your wrist rest (wait... what?) Apart from these features, they're pretty standard 13.3-inch screen laptops, running Core 2 Duo processors, with 320GB drives, and a fingerprint reader, and they're available on pre-order from Amazon for US$1,299. Press release below.

Fremont, California (September 3, 2008) - ASUS unveiled a unique

feature for laptops during Project 2008 this past week in Las Vegas,

Nevada — a laptop with a scent. The laptops were featured at the

Microsoft "Spotlight on PC Fashion" Internet café and media lounge and

generated a lot of attention from numerous curious, trend-setting show

attendees.

The ASUS F6V is available in various high glossy LCD covers in pink,

blue, green and black and four different scents that include: floral,

grass, ocean and cologne. In addition, the 13.3" ASUS F6V includes an

exclusive ergonomic palm rest composed of white carbon fiber;

providing much more durability as compared to a conventional laptop

palm rest.

The ASUS F6V Series laptops are a revolutionary breakthrough in

technology and design. The ATI HD 3470 graphics card provides supreme

detail for photos and animation. It also includes the latest model of

fingerprint authentication reader, which provides a brand new level of

security for personal data. With HDMI port and a 1.3 M pixel web cam,

ASUS F6V owners can enjoy entertainment, portability and style

on-the-go.

The ASUS F6V Series is now available for pre-order exclusively at

Amazon.com: http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_ss_gw?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=asus+f6v-c1&x=0&y=0

For more information please visit:

http://promos.asus.com/campaign/t.aspx?n=223&l=1505

Specifications

LCD: 13.3"

Processor: Intel(R) Core™2 Duo

Memory: 4GB

HDD: 320 G

ODD: Super Multi

OS: Windows Vista Home Premium

WLAN: 802.11 N

Web Cam: 1.3 M

LAN: 10/1000/1000

Card Reader: 8-in-one/Express Card

*Package includes: carrying bag, mouse, 6 cell battery.

MSRP: $1,299