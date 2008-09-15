Leaked photos of an Asus smartphone have hit the intertubes, and make it look like the maker of the Eee PC has the Samsung Omnia in its sights. The photos of the Glaxy7 show a slim candybar mobile phone that appears to be touchscreen-only—it looks too slim for a slide-out keypad—with a 5-megapixel auto-focus cam, front camera and a main touchpad/trackball controller. Specs are rumoured to include a 3.5-inch screen, Windows Mobile 6.1 Pro running Glide 1.5 UI, 3G, quad-band GSM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AGPS, and 4GB of on-board memory. Little else is known for sure about the mobile phone yet, particularly regarding pricing or timing. Watch this space. [WMpoweruser via CrunchGear and Pocket-lint]
Asus Working on Omnia-Rivaling Smartphone, Says Rumour
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.