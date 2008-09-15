Asus Working on Omnia-Rivaling Smartphone, Says Rumour

Leaked photos of an Asus smartphone have hit the intertubes, and make it look like the maker of the Eee PC has the Samsung Omnia in its sights. The photos of the Glaxy7 show a slim candybar mobile phone that appears to be touchscreen-only—it looks too slim for a slide-out keypad—with a 5-megapixel auto-focus cam, front camera and a main touchpad/trackball controller. Specs are rumoured to include a 3.5-inch screen, Windows Mobile 6.1 Pro running Glide 1.5 UI, 3G, quad-band GSM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AGPS, and 4GB of on-board memory. Little else is known for sure about the mobile phone yet, particularly regarding pricing or timing. Watch this space. [WMpoweruser via CrunchGear and Pocket-lint]