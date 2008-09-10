Asus N10E Landing End Of September, RRP $1,099

I'm confused by the Asus strategy here - after naming everything small and cheap they can possibly come up with as "Eee", from ultraportables to monitors and desktops, they then go and produce another Netbook, but drop the Eee branding. It's confusing, that's for sure, but what isn't confusing is that we've been tipped off from a very reliable source that the N10E (a version of the N10 we saw the other day) will be launching in Australia by the end of the month for an RRP of $1,099.

It's much more expensive than the other Eee PCs, so that's probably the biggest factor in the naming scheme, but considering its 10.2-inch screen, Atom processor, 802.11n wireless, 120GB HDD, 1GB DDR2 RAM, and XP Home OS, it's not too expensive.

What do you guys reckon? Is this an Eee killer or Eee fodder?A full breakdown of specs, courtesy of our friendly tipster: