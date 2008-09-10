How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Asus N10E Landing End Of September, RRP $1,099

I'm confused by the Asus strategy here - after naming everything small and cheap they can possibly come up with as "Eee", from ultraportables to monitors and desktops, they then go and produce another Netbook, but drop the Eee branding. It's confusing, that's for sure, but what isn't confusing is that we've been tipped off from a very reliable source that the N10E (a version of the N10 we saw the other day) will be launching in Australia by the end of the month for an RRP of $1,099.

It's much more expensive than the other Eee PCs, so that's probably the biggest factor in the naming scheme, but considering its 10.2-inch screen, Atom processor, 802.11n wireless, 120GB HDD, 1GB DDR2 RAM, and XP Home OS, it's not too expensive.

What do you guys reckon? Is this an Eee killer or Eee fodder?A full breakdown of specs, courtesy of our friendly tipster:

N10E ATOM N270/1.6/160/1G/10/XPH ATOM N270 1.6GHZ 120GB HD 1x1GB DDR2 10.2" WXGA+ LED COLOURSHINE INTEL GMA EXT DVD S-MULTI 802.11AGN 10/100/1000+1.3MP 3+6C BAG & MOUSE XP HOME EDITION.

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles