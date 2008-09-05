Asus N10, An Eee with Some Oomph

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While Asus has gone a little Netbook-nuts, their recently leaked N10 is actually a promising revision on the genre dominated by clones. The 1.6Ghz Atom, 10.2" screen and 2GB of RAM—that's all pretty standard stuff. But three things other than its draft n Wi-Fi and face/thumb recognition have us interested in the N10. First, it's got HDMI-out. And with its small footprint, one can easily imagine hooking this little laptop up to their TV. Second, it's loaded with high quality Altec Lansing speakers. Third, Asus netbooks are finally dealing with that whole lack of graphics card issue.

The US$850 fully loaded N10J-B1 will pack an Nvidia GeForce Go 9300M GS 256MB graphics card. That's pretty good for this 1.6kg computer. (We're not sure what's coming in unspecified US$750 and US$650 configurations.) Users on the go will be able to turn off said discrete graphics to conserve battery life. According to Asus, it make the difference between about 6.5 hours and 4.7 hours of runtime—we're a little sceptical of those big numbers—and it should give us a tiny computer that doesn't act so much like a tiny computer anymore. [BGR]

