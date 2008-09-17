Asus Eee PC 1000HD For $498 On Catch Of The Day

We've told you about Eee PC deals before, but they were generally the smaller screen models. Catch of the Day today have the 1000HD Eee PC, which has an RRP of $699, for just $498 plus shipping.

Inside you get an 80GB hard drive, Windows XP, and a six-cell battery. It doesn't have one of the newer Atom processors, instead running off an Intel Dothan 353 chip at 900MHz.

There's also 1GB RAM, webcam and wi-fi built-in. If you're after a mini-note, this is a great deal.

[Catch of the Day - Thanks Adam]