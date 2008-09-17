How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Asus Eee PC 1000HD For $498 On Catch Of The Day

cotd eee pc.jpgWe've told you about Eee PC deals before, but they were generally the smaller screen models. Catch of the Day today have the 1000HD Eee PC, which has an RRP of $699, for just $498 plus shipping.

Inside you get an 80GB hard drive, Windows XP, and a six-cell battery. It doesn't have one of the newer Atom processors, instead running off an Intel Dothan 353 chip at 900MHz.

There's also 1GB RAM, webcam and wi-fi built-in. If you're after a mini-note, this is a great deal.

[Catch of the Day - Thanks Adam]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles