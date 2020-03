When they're not designing $US1,500 OLED keyboards or hot WiMax phone concepts, it's good to know the guys over at Art Lebedev Studio like to keep the common folk in mind, sometimes. The common folk who will like to pin up printouts of Gizmodo posts to their fridge with these pixel-art mouse-pointer magnets. They're about 2.5-inches tall and will run you $US4 in the Art Lebedev store. [Art Lebedev via Pocket Lint]