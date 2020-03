While Kevin "Father of Digg" Rose may believe that iTunes 8 is hitting during the September 9th Apple event, Ars "Probably More Reliable" Technica says that Rose has the date wrong. Gizmodo "We Wish We Were More Than One Word So This Middle Name Motif Worked Better" doesn't really mind either way, as long as John "John Mayer Here" Mayer shows up to rock the house with at least two Bluetooth headsets on. Update: Ars is now saying that iTunes 8 WILL be at the Sept. 9 event.[arstechnica]